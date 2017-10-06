New lodge set to open in Peterhead

The countdown to Peterhead’s brand new £1million lodge has begun with the final touches being put to the Harbour Spring.

Set to open on Monday, October 9, the lodge will be an addition to the Harbour Spring pub, and it will be situated on the same grounds.

The 38 room lodge will offer everything from large family rooms, cosy twin rooms, fully functioning disability access rooms and two additional meeting rooms.

This modern and comfortable accommodation is located off the A90 on the Buchan Way, a convenient location with direct access to major roads and is perfect break for business and leisure travelers who want to spend a few days in the local area, just a short drive to the town’s centre.

After a comfortable night’s sleep, you can then get yourself ready for the day ahead with a hearty breakfast at the Harbour Spring; offering a delicious range of full English and veggie breakfasts, American style pancakes and a range of freshly baked pastries.

The lodge’s completion is near and the team can’t wait to welcome customers.

“There’s only a week to go until we open and we are delighted to have our team on board. We can’t wait to show off our brand new lodge to our customers!” said, Keith Shearer.

The Harbour Spring, is part of an ongoing new build programme from Marston’s Inns and Taverns to provide quality pubs and lodges throughout the UK.