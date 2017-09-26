MSP welcomes start of feasibility work at St Fergus

A feasibility study in to a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at St Fergus has started, almost two years since £1billion of investment at Peterhead Power Station was pulled by the UK Government.

The move has been welcomed by Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson who said it showed a clear “commitment” by the SNP to the North-East of Scotland.

It comes after his discussion last week with the Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, Paul Wheelhouse on the issue.

Plans for a feasibility study had been announced by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her speech to parliament announcing the Programme for Government earlier this month.

Mr Wheelhouse said the UK Government’s decision to scrap the £1billion CCS programme for Peterhead was a “disgrace” and a “lost opportunity for Scotland”.

Stewart Stevenson said: “I very much welcome the news that this study will commence and it shows the commitment the SNP has to the North-East of Scotland.

“The UK Tory Government has shown nothing but contempt towards this area by pulling £1 billion from the project in Peterhead putting at a risk an opportunity to benefit the environment, create jobs and boost the economy of the North East.

“Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is doing what it can to mitigate against this and ensure that the North East becomes a world leader in this innovative technology. We cannot afford for this to become another missed opportunity because of a Tory government that doesn’t care about the North East of Scotland.”