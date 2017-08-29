Granary59 opens its doors in Blue Toon

A new art and design store will open in Peterhead later this week.

Granary59, located at 13 Rose Street, will open to the public on Thursday (August 31).

Shop owner Scott Donald always wanted to have his own shop and decided now was the perfect time as he explained: “I had been working in the oil industry for the last 25 years but left in February so it was a case of finding something that I wanted to do. I have always been into art and design so I wanted to take that forward.”

Scott began an Illustration and Graphic Design course two years ago, and some of his illustrated prints will be available to purchase at the new shop.

Other products that will be on sale include journals, notebooks, wrapping paper, cards and pens.

The shop’s name has a personal meaning as Scott revealed: “My grandparents owned the Harbour Inn at Burghead and it’s address was 59 Granary Street.

“When deciding the shop’s name I thought of that as it is different but it is also a link to my childhood.”

Granary59 will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and its website can be found at www.granary59.com.