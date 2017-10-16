Georgia to focus on photography studio

A Peterhead photographer has given up his town centre studio after 30 years but he has left it in the hands of a newly qualified photographer.

Jim Ritchie of Jim Ritchie Photography had his final day at the Merchant Street studio on Friday, October 13.

Photographer Georgia Lemon will be taking over Jim's studio

However there will still be a photographer in the studio as Georgia Lemon has agreed to take it on.

A simple drop-in comment by Georgia showing an interest in photography led to Jim offering her support.

Jim said: “This has been part of a two-year process and everything has fallen into place.

“I have really enjoyed passing on some skills and the mentoring side of things, Georgia has been a very good pupil.

“I feel that I have done my bit and I am happy to see a budding new photographer take over.”

Jim added: “I would like to say a big thank you to all of my local and international clients over the the years for their support.”

Georgia gained her Master Photographers Association qualification in May and was awarded the Best Panel for 2017.

The panel is made up of 20 images across various genres, and Georgia chose to focus hers on portraits.

Before deciding to turn to photography, Georgia was a tax advisor.

Georgia said: “My dad is a keen photographer and we grew up with him capturing every moment for us so his interest turned into mine.

“There are big shoes to fill here but I will miss Jim and Brenda, I am really grateful for the opportunity and for their ongoing mentoriong and support.”

Georgia added: “It’s nerve-wracking but exciting.”

Jim still has a few wedding jobs lined up but will work from home.

Once the weddings are all done Jim will focus on becoming a full-time granda.