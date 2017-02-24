Firm gold sponsor for Boat Festival

ACE Winches is pleased to announce its support for the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival held annually in Portsoy.

Festival organisers are delighted that ACE Winches continues for a second year as Gold Sponsor.

Roger Goodyear, MBE and Keith Newton, two highly respected business leaders who head up the Festival’s group of volunteers will be working closely with the company in the run-up to the event.

Keith Newton, Festival Co-Chairman welcomed the support and said: “I am delighted that ACE Winches is committed to the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, the on-going support will help us to expand our national and international promotion of the event and attract more visitors.

“We are looking forward to continuing our positive and dynamic working relationship benefiting the Festival and ACE Winches.”

Valerie Cheyne, Chief Compliance Officer, ACE Winches, said: “The team is looking forward to working closely with the STBF team on the 2017 event.

“Over the last two decades the company has been very proactive in providing assistance and backing a number of local community initiatives and youth projects, being able to support the local community is a key element of the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy.”

The festival takes place on 24 and 25 June and will bring together heritage vessels, traditional music performers from the international stage, a wide range of crafts and a popular food fayre with cookery demonstrations.