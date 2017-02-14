Firm celebrates success with office move

A local IT support provider is marking a highly successful third year in business with a move to new premises in response to the increasing demand for its services.

Tekserv has seen year on year growth since it was formed in 2014 by Managing Director Phil Rennie.

In 2016, it saw turnover double and is now estimating a turnover of £300,000 for the coming year.

Tekserv offers a range of IT consultancy & support services, including IT project consultancy, IT support & web design to businesses of all sizes throughout the North East of Scotland.

The new office on Peterhead’s Broad Street was officially opened by Gordon MP Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland.

Phil, who grew up working in the family-run business in the fishing industry before turning to further education, worked in software development and the IT service sector for several years before starting his own company.

“Being from a family of entrepreneurs, business has been instilled in me from a very young age,” said Phil. “It has always been my ambition to build my own business, it was the natural journey for me considering I grew up sitting around the dinner table listening to and trying my best to engage in business conversation.

“I decided to start up on my own after a well known motor sales company approached me and asked to do a piece of work for them. I saw this as a business opportunity that would provide me with my next challenge.

“Our move into the town centre of Peterhead provides us with the ideal location to service our clients and increase brand exposure which will complement our growth strategy and allow us to put our hard work into practice.”

Mr Salmond added: “In an ever increasing digital economy it is important to have services you can rely on to ensure that your IT equipment remains in full working order.

“As someone who has used Tekserv on a number of occasions, I can vouch for their ability to provide such a service.

“So, it was with great pleasure that I was able to open Tekserv’s new office and I wish Phil and the rest of the team all the very best for the future.”