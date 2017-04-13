Double award success for Senoritas

A Peterhead beauty salon owner is celebrating after winning two prestigious business awards.

Heather McGee was delighted to announce that Senoritas won Best Make Up Artists at the Aberdeen Business Awards in March and the Best Team and Service at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards in December.

Heather McGee (right) with Jackie Malloy at the Aberdeen Business Awards

The awards came as a surprise to mum-of-two Heather as her St Peter Street salon has been open for less than a year.

Speaking to the Buchanie about the awards, Heather said: “You want to win but you never think you will.

“The awards are not only good for me but they are good for Peterhead as they will help to put the town on the map.

“I have been through a lot personally this year, my mum died on New Year’s Eve and people said that I should have closed the shop and taken time out but I decided to carry on as working kept me going.

“My husband Mark is a great help and we work as a team. It’s good to get support from friends and family - my five-year-old daughter Marley loves coming in and wants to take over the shop when she’s older.

“I would like to thank Jackie Malloy as she is a big part of Senoritas.”

Heather added: “I never ever thought I’d win the awards so I would like to thank all our clients for giving us such fantastic recommendations.”

Heather decided to start her own business after having her children, Marley and Oakley, as she wanted a job that she could fit around them.

The salon opened on April 13, 2016.