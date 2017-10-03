Donna joins SBP as senior accountant

SBP accountants and business advisers, headquartered in Aberdeen and with offices in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has recruited Donna Sim as a senior accountant, in charge of the company’s Business Services departments.

Ms Sim brings a wealth of experience to her new role, after working in the industry for 23 years at a number of accountancy practices, latterly for an oil and gas services firm for four years.

In her role at SBP, Ms Sim deals with a wide variety of clients with daily activities including VAT and PAYE, and will support the firm’s growing number of customers, out of the Peterhead and Aberdeen offices.

SBP works with a number of high profile North-east based businesses, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses.

Donna said: “After working in the oil and gas industry, I am enjoying working at an accountancy firm again.

“I enjoy the variety of my role at SBP, which includes everything from supervision of younger members of the team, to working with clients from a number of different backgrounds.”

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, said: “Donna has a wealth of experience in the sector after working in the industry for nearly 25 years.”