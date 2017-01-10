Checking in: Travelodge boost for Blue Toon

Travelodge will open its doors in the Blue Toon at the end of the month bringing a much-needed boost to the local economy and the town centre.

Developers Ardent Group have transformed the former Chapel Street flats into a bright, spacious and modern 63-bedroom hotel and The Buchanie got an exclusive tour of the building on Thursday.

Travelodge will open in Peterhead at the end of the month.

Ardent Group director, Robin Keane gave editor Morag Kuc and local councillor Alan Gardiner a look around the hotel as the final works got underway.

The firm will officially hand over the building to Travelodge on January 16, with an opening date expected to be around a week later.

Included in the new hotel are a bright welcoming reception area looking on to Chapel Street and five disabled rooms with spacious bathrooms and bright decor. Parking at the rear of the hotel can accommodate 24 cars.

Mr Keane said there had been plenty of interest for units either side of the hotel and discussions are currently ongoing with the interested parties.

Cllr Gardiner, who has been instrumental in bringing the project to fruition, told The Buchanie: “There has been a lot of joined up working between myself, Robin and the shopkeepers to get the project to this stage.

“We have been working well and really hard to ensure things get done and I think the arrival of Travelodge is fantastic for the town - just look at the difference it’s made to Chapel Street.

“The fact that Travelodge is a well-known brand will help to attract other brands to the town, and indeed other brands have approached us already,” he said.

“Ardent Group has come into the town and it has invested in Peterhead and they will now be looking to further invest in the future.

“Attracting investors and developers is a key step in the regeneration of Peterhead.”

Mr Keane said: “Ardent Group is proud to open Travelodge in the town centre and we expect it will be very successful with a high occupancy.”

During the construction phase Ardent Group employed around 150 people - all local contractors - while between 12 and 15 people have been taken on to work at the hotel.