BCR’s urgent appeal to find new premises

Buchan Community Radio (BCR) is looking for new premises as they have just one year left at their current location.

The local radio station, which currently broadcasts from Farmers Lane in Peterhead, will have to move out of their current base due to future harbour works.

Speaking to the Buchanie, programme organiser Ronnie Arthur said: “Due to the plans around us we urgently require new premises to keep us going.

“We are also looking to expand so that we have more digital studios that will help us broadcast on digital radio.

“We also want a building that has disabled access as our current base doesn’t have that and it’s impossible to get people in wheelchairs up the stairs.”

Ronnie added: “This building is often cold and the heating bills are expensive.

“As we are a small community station we rely on sponsorship and advertising to keep us going.

“If any local businesses out there have a unit or vacant premises that we could go in to take over or rent that would be fantastic.”

The station is ideally looking for a unit within Peterhead town centre, but Ronnie admits any location in Peterhead would do.

The plea comes after a busy festive period for the station as Ronnie explained: “We were back on FM and everything went well and everyone enjoyed it.

“We had people knock on our door to request a song as our phone lines were so busy.

“We also had pupils from Burnhaven School in, Lynne Taylor came in to sing and community warden Ian Kennedy visted to speak about defibrillators.”

Looking to the future, Ronnie is not only hoping for a new building but also aiming to broadcast on FM on two occasions this year.

He said: “If all goes well and it is financially viable we will apply for two restricted service licences - one in the summer and one at Christmas.”

If you have or know of a suitable building for BCR then phone 01779 238009.

You can also get in touch with the station on Facebook or pop in to their current location on Farmers Lane.