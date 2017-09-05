Aldi confirms Toon store autumn start

German supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed that work will begin on its long-awaited Peterhead store in autumn.

The announcement comes after MSP Stuart Stevenson revealed correspondance he received from Aldi’s regional managing director, Richard Holloway, stated that work would start on the Kirkburn Mill site in October.

In a letter to Mr Stevenson, Mr Holloway said the project had an expected completion date in the second half of 2018.

He said: “Investigatory works have already begun and materials for creating the boundary around the site are also in place.

“Major building work is expected to have started by October 2017.”

However when approached for comment Aldi didn’t confirm the October date.

A spokesperson for Aldi told the Buchanie: “We’re looking forward to being on site in Autumn this year, and aim to open the store before the end of 2018.

“We will keep the local community updated on developments.”

The budget supermarket had been due to build the new store in Peterhead beginning in December last year.

The scheme to bring Aldi to Peterhead has been ongoing since 2004, before finally getting the greenlight from Aberdeenshire Council in February 2016.

The supermarket is expected to create up to 30 jobs and bring a cash injection of £2.5million to the local economy.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “The creation of this supermarket has been long overdue and I am delighted work will finally start in the coming month or so.

“The North East has been badly hit by the oil and gas downturn and this will be a much needed boost for the local economy and for the jobs market also.

“I wish Aldi every success during the construction phase and look forward to seeing how it all comes together in the future.”