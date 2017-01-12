ACE Winches secures spooling contract with Oceaneering

Turriff-based ACE Winches, has secured a spooling contract with Oceaneering for Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project.

The contract will be the first time ACE Winches’ newly developed 500te reel drive system is used. The tool is an upgrade of its existing 400te system that has been engineered and manufactured at ACE Winches facilities in Aberdeenshire.

The product range has been developed for high tension spooling and the deployment and recovery of subsea products such as umbilicals, risers and flow lines, flexible pipelines, power cables, telecommunication cables, tubing, wire ropes and mooring lines. It can accommodate a gross weight of 500te.

Alfie Cheyne, CEO, ACE Winches commented: “We are thrilled to be utilising our new 500te reel drive system for this contract with Oceaneering.

"As our clients projects continue to venture to even greater depths, we understand the need for this equipment to operate in harsh conditions and as a result, have developed it to ensure we are accommodating the ever growing needs of the oil and gas industry.”