200 job applications for Peterhead Travelodge

Travelodge received 200 job applications for the 15 positions at the new Peterhead hotel.

The positions included hotel manager, assistant hotel manager, receptionists, a housekeeper and guest room cleaners.

Travelodge is pleased to announce that all the vacancies have been successfully filled by local residents.

Jon Soesan, District Manager for East Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have built a strong team of local residents to manage our first hotel in Peterhead.

“We received 200 applications for the 15 positions we advertised, which is a great response.

“The hotel will be managed by Karen Higgins, who brings a wealth of hotel management experience to the role.”

“I was looking for applicants who are passionate like us about delivering great customer service. Over the last few weeks the team have undergone comprehensive training across our Aberdeen hotels.

“At Travelodge, we are committed in developing our team members and we have hundreds of people who have joined the company from an entry level job and are now in a management and executive role. Joining a hotel company opens the door to training, career progression and even roles in new countries.”

Karen Higgins, the new hotel manager at Peterhead Travelodge has 20 years’ experience of working in hotels.

She began her career as a receptionist at a small independent hotel in Jersey, where she worked her way up to management.

In 2004, Karen moved back to Peterhead, where she became hotel manager of the Britannia Waterside Inn, before joining Travelodge.

Peterhead Travelodge, a 63-room hotel, is located in the town centre on Chapel Street. It is scheduled to open in the coming weeks and will offer rooms from £29.