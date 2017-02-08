Burns night fun for young farmers

New Deer Young Farmers Club recently held its annual Burn Supper in New Deer Public Hall.

Everyone in attendance enjoyed a lovely three-course meal provided by Thistle Catering, Ellon, and a toast drink to toast Mr Rabbie Burns.

Claire Brown (New Deer YFC Secretary), Sue Robertson (New Deer Hall Convenor) and Nicole Cumming (New Deer YFC Chairperson)

Club chairperson, Nicole Cumming, was MC for the evening and kept everything running smoothly.

The Address to the Haggis was recited by past club chairman Alistair Stephen, while the Selkirk Grace was given by the club’s assistant secretary Gail Leggat.

Following the meal, the Lassies and Laddies were toasted by James Scott and Claire Brown and the traditional part of the evening was brought to a close with a vote of thanks from club vice-chairman, Iain Birnie.

During the evening the club also donated two cheques to local causes.

The first cheque was presented to Sue Robertson, hall convenor for the New Deer Public Hall.

A sum of £1,000 was donated which will go towards the refurbishment of the hall’s downstairs kitchen.

A second cheque was presented to Dr Packham from the Central Buchan Medical Practice.

Again, it was for £1,000 which will be used for the purchase of new nebulisers and defibrillators for the local area.

The evening was finished off in style with music from the brilliant McBain Ceilidh band.

If anyone would like any more information about the New Deer Young Farmers Club, please get in touch with Claire Brown (secretary) on 07775 338950.