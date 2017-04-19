Buchan still one of safest places to live says Inspector

With the schools now back and the Easter holidays now what feels like a distant memory, we are now looking forward to the lighter nights and the approaching summer.

At this time of the year, like businesses, Police Scotland reflects on its performance over the past financial year, particularly in relation to our identified local priorities.

In February, I provided a formal performance update to our elected members at the Buchan Area .

Although these were not the year-end statistics, they provided members with an insight into how well we are doing.

The picture across the majority of areas was very positive with serious assaults down almost a quarter from the previous year.

Robberies were down over a third, while housebreakings dropped by just over a quarter in the same period.

Thefts by Shoplifting were down by almost a fifth with the vast majority of these crimes being detected.

I am conscious that the year-end figures may not show such significant reductions but I am confident that the figures will show that we are having an impact on crime and disorder and that Buchan continues to be one of the safest places to live, work and visit.

As I said to the elected members, this does not mean that we will be complacent.

There are areas that we can continue to improve and our focus remains on preventing crime before it even occurs.

We have not been able to achieve this without your assistance and that of our policing partners.

As well as crime and disorder statistics, I am also keen to get your views on how well you feel policing is being delivered in our communities and what our local priorities should be.

I would therefore encourage you to go to the ‘Your View Counts’ section of the Police Scotland website and complete the online survey when it opens again shortly.

You may also have seen in the media that Police Scotland have released our ten years strategy, entitled Policing 2026.

The strategy has been developed to consider how we will need to adapt policing to meet the emerging and projected needs of communities across Scotland over the next decade.

The strategy is available online and there is an opportunity to provide your views on it and how you feel policing should be delivered in the years ahead.