Buchan Radio set to return to the airwaves

Buchan Radio will take to the airwaves once again following a short break in order to find a new base.

The local radio station has been successful in its hunt for new premises and will now broadcast from its new state-of-the-art studios in the town's Broad Street.

Lachlan McKenize, director and presenter at Buchan Radio, told the Buchanie: "After months of hard work, we are now ready to begin broadcasting once more under our rebranded name Buchan Radio with our new tagline “Peterhead’s Feel Good station”.

"Our name is a bit shorter but it doesn’t change the fact that we are still a community station, providing local news and information daily.

"The whole team is excited for our big relaunch on Saturday, June 10,at 10am, broadcasting live on the internet at www.buchanradio.com. We can also be heard on the TuneIn Radio website and app, which means you can listen to us on mobile phones, smart TVs and Internet radios."

As well as broadcasting online, Buchan Radio is planning to go live on FM again later this year with an RSL broadcast, with previous RSLs proving very popular.

Turning to the future, management are looking towards getting the station on the Aberdeen DAB radio multiplex.

The station's managing director, John Cropley, said “Now that Buchan Radio has rebranded, we are coming back with a brand new sound which we really think the listeners will be impressed with.”

Station manager Ronnie Arthur added: “I would like to put out an invitation to the whole Buchan area to come and join us on Peterhead’s brand new Feel Good station.”