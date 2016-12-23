Buchan Broadband bid backed by PPL

A Buchan community group is stepping up its bid to bring better internet connectivity to the local area.

Community Broadband Buchan has joined forces with local development trust Peterhead Projects Limited to look at narrowing the digital divide currently felt in the area through a community-led project.

Working closely with Community Broadband Scotland adviser, Toby Sandison, Community Broadband Buchan has launched a new feasibility survey to investigate the potential of a community broadband project.

Mr Sandison said: “CBS has been working with the Community Broadband Buchan group to investigate the potential of a community broadband project in the Buchan area. By conducting this feasibility study it will provide the best possible evidence for any future broadband project.”

Ken Duncan, project development manager with PPL said: “I would encourage everyone in receipt of our latest survey to complete it without delay and to specifically inform us of any commercial operations undertaken at that postode which wil be a key requirement in enabling us to demonstrate demand.”

You can download a PDF copy of the survey and return by email by January 27 at www.peterheadprojects.co.uk