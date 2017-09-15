Brighter future ahead for Blue Toon centre businesses

A host of Peterhead businesses have given their backing to the Rediscover Peterhead’s BID project which aims to improve and develop the town centre.

Last week businesses including Spec Savers, Websters Pharmacy, TekServ, the Albert Hotel, The Flower Shop and Peterhead Port Authority voiced their support for the ambitious Rediscover Peterhead business improvement district.

The ‘Yes’ businesses emphasised that it was time for local businesses, organisations and the community to work together to create an attractive town, raise Peterhead’s profile, increase footfall and to re-establish the Blue Toon as a desirable town in which to live, visit and do business in.

A core aim of the Rediscover Peterhead business plan is the ability to leverage additional funding from external sources such as VisitScotland, Zero Waste Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council in order to give greater return on the BID levy.

John Pascoe, vice-chair of the Peterhead steering group said the currently estimated five-year levy total of £550,000 could potentially be doubled through pound-for-pound matched funding during the BID’s lifespan.

The ballot for the Rediscover Peterhead BID closes on September 28 with all businesses having been sent voting papers together with the BID business plans detailing the five -year proposals.

For more information on Peterhead’s BID plans visit: www.rediscoverpeterheadbid.co.uk