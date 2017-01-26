Blue Toon gets its first defibrillator

Peterhead’s first public access defibrillator has been installed outside the town’s Community Centre.

The life-saving equipment was put in place on Monday, January 23 by Stephen Bruce, chairman of Peterhead JogScotland, alongside Peterhead community wardens Cathy Ramsey and Ian Kennedy.

Money to purchase the defibrillator was raised by the sports group and the family of Peterhead man Charles Duncan, who sadly passed away in August 2015.

Mr Duncan (better known to family and friends as Jock), was a popular mechanic at the town’s Peterhead Motors and died following a heart attack.

Mr Duncan’s family and Peterhead JogScotland organised the Braveheart Run back in November 2015 in an effort to purchase a defibrillator for the town as well as raising money for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

The fundraiser managed to raise over £3,000, although since then more money had been collected bringing the total sum raised to £4,500.

The defibrillator, located at the front door of Peterhead Community Centre, is available for public use should an emergency situation arise.

It is the first public access defibrillator in the town although Peterhead JogScotland hope to raise funds for a second.

Training sessions for members of the public to learn how to use the equipment have already been held at Peterhead Fire Station but community warden Ian Kennedy says more can be arranged if there is enough demand.

Defibrillators are easy to use as they have instructions supplied on them and can potentially help to save the life of someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

Once the defibrillator is in place, it will detect the heart’s rhythm and won’t deliver a shock unless one is needed.