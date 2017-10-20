Blue the iguana looking for a home

Blue is a four-feet adolescent green iguana who came into the care of the SSPCA's Aberdeenshire Centre through no fault of his own and is now looking for a new home.

He hasn't been handled much however he will tolerate being picked up to be moved when he is in the right mood.

He loves to spend the majority of his time basking whether it's in his pool or on his bed. When he isn't lazing around he also appreciates a good climb around his enclosure so will need plenty of branches to keep him entertained.

Anyone looking to rehome Blue should either have experience with iguanas or done plenty of research into what he needs as they're not an easy reptile to keep.

If you can offer him the home he requires please contact the centre on 03000 999 999.