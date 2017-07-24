Blooming great effort from garden winners

The hunt for the bonniest garden is over, with the winner being announced at the end of Scottish Week.

Members of the Scottish Week Committee were on the hunt for the bonniest garden in the town with the help of the folk of Peterhead.

Nomination forms were included in this year's programme with hundreds of votes cast for gardens throughout the town.

However, there can only be one winner, and this year's accolade of Bonniest Buchan Garden went to Linda Cane of 110 West Road.

Runner-up was Mrs Bruce of 59 Pitfour Court, with Mrs Donaldson of Roseberry Drive in third place.

Linda has won herself a voucher from B&Q which she can hopefully spend on keeping her garden in tie-top condition.