Bloo Toon Loons heading home

Charity fundraisers the Bloo Toon Loons are about to embark on their journey back home from Spain after raising more than £3,500 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

James Ritchie and family friends Graeme Smith, Graham Cowie and Allan Taylor headed off from Peterhead's Lido on May 1 in their specially converted Thomas the Tank Engine car to raise cash for the charity.

James' s two years-old son James jnr has spina bifida and hydrocephalus and it was James who inspired the ambitious fundraiser, which saw the team drive the 2,000 miles from Peterhead to Benidorm to take part in the annual Benidorm Banger event.

The car was transformed into Thomas the Tank Engine, which is James' favourite character and the team were delighted when it was voted 'best looking car' in the Benidorm Bangers competition.

James, (33), told The Buchanie: “The purpose is to support my son James and raise as much funds for SBH Scotland as possible. The charity provides a lifeline for families like us and we’re so grateful to the support they provide.”

The Loons have now started their long journey home and they say it's going to be "a long slow couple of of days".

The team effort has already raised more than £3,500 for the charity which will be used to provide personalised home and hospital support for families in Scotland with children who have spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “We are in awe of the amazing work the guys have put into making this special car for the Benidorm Bangers Race. We are eternally grateful to the Ritchie friends and family for their continued support of our charity which relies on donations to continue its extensive range of specialist support across Scotland.

“Every penny raised by the Bloo Toon Loons will go into providing services like our Aberdeen support group and continuing our home and hospital support, which is a vital lifeline for those affected by these lifelong, complex disabilities in the North of Scotland.”

The Bloo Toon Loons' Virgin justgiving page will still be open for a while yet so if you'd still like to donate you can still do so. To support them visit virginmoneygiving.com/team/blootoonloons