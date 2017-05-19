Bin success for new councillor

New Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Dianne Beagrie has marked her first success in her new role.

Cllr Beagrie said: "Thank you to the officers of Aberdeenshire Council for their prompt dealing with an issue I brought up from a ward member.

"We now have three litter/dog bins on the by-pass, they are located at the end of Kinmundy Road/A90 junction, one at Damhead Way/A90 HWRC and another at Damhead Way/A90/Arnold Clark Junction.

"The council have done their bit and now we need the public to make use of them."

Cllr Beagrie is aware of other areas where bins are needed and she is following up on them.