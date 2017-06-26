Big winners in Your Voice Your Choice vote

A host of local groups and organisations received funding following the Your Voice Your Choice vote at Peterhead at the weekend

The Big Vote Community Event was held at Peterhead community centre on June 24, with groups making a final push for votes from the public.

Those going along enjoyed a two-minute presentation from larger groups, with a further minute dedicated to questions from the community.

Small grant groups had tables set up so that the public could meet, greet and speak to the faces behind the ideas.

Once the votes were counted and verified the award-winners were announced.

Main winners of the day were Modo’s Encounter Youth Cafe, which received £10,000, enabling it to continue running for another year.

The Blue Toon will certainly be in festive mood this year, with Light Up Peterhead also picking up £10,000 in funding.

£10,000 grants were also awarded to Buchan Radio, Buchanhaven Heritage Society (for its hall refurbishment), Shop and Drop, Peterhead Foodbank and Relax Kids with Serena.

Grangepark Care Home received £8,200 for its Grangepark Galavanting fund, while Buchanhaven Harbour received £9,000 for its boat shed aquarium project.

£2,800 was given in partial funding to @BairnecessitiesBayBankNetwork

In the small grants category, TClub, the Special Needs Tuesday Club, received £1,000 towards its Peterhead panto trip, while Action for Children Scotland got £2,475 for its Relax Kids Sessions in children’s visits.

1295 Peterhead Squadron RAF Air Cadets will spend their £2,000 on equipment for outdoor activities, while the Salvation Army’s Shield Project received £900.

Peterhead Basketball Club was awarded £1,996 for community basketball, while A.C.T. Peterhead got £1,000 for its Little Shop of Horrors. Partial funding of £629 was also awarded to Grampian Parents Associaton.

Organisers of the event thanked everyone for attending adding: “We had a wonderful event this year.”