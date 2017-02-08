Big paws up for generous donation to SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire centre received a generous donation of £2,399 from Pets at Home staff in Aberdeen.

The money was raised for Scotland’s animal welfare charity through a variety of events held in store, including their Santa Paws event held in December.

Centre Manager Graeme Innes said, “We’re delighted to receive this generous donation.

“All the staff at Pets at Home have done a wonderful job raising this money, and it will make a huge difference to us here at the centre.

“This type of fundraising takes a lot of organising and effort and we fully appreciate all the help given by the public and our own volunteers towards making these collections a success.

“As an animal welfare charity we receive no government or lottery funding so we rely entirely on the support of the public.

“Without these donations we would not be able to continue our vital work rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted animals in Scotland.”

If you are interested in rehoming an animal or wish to donate to or join the Scottish SPCA, visit scottishspca.org or telephone 03000 999 999.