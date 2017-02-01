Bid to stamp out dog fouling in Buchan

The perennial problem of dog fouling has been raised at a recent meeting of Strichen Community Council.

During the meeting - which was held on Monday - community councillors looked at taking part in the ‘Green Dog Walkers’ scheme.

Green Dog Walkers is a non-confrontational, friendly initiative to help change attitudes about dog fouling in the Aberdeenshire area.

The meeting was attended by Central Buchan councillor Lenny Pirie, who is encouraging other community councils to take part in the scheme if they wish to do so.

Commenting, Councillor Pirie said: “I am very concerned regarding increased dog fouling on our streets, schools and public parks in Aberdeenshire.

“The majority of dog owners are very responsible but it is the irresponsible few who are causing the problems and giving all dog owners a bad name.

“I would urge everyone to be responsible in the interest of our communities,” he added.

For further information on the Green Dog Walkers initiative, visit: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/environment/green-dog-walkers/