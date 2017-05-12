BID to host special event at Palace Hotel

Rediscover Peterhead BID will be hosting a special event at the town’s Palace Hotel this Thursday (May 18).

The event, which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, is open to all town centre businesses and will showcase the findings of the group’s recent business questionnaire, highlighting the main issues together with detailing the proposed BID levy, BID area and showcasing likely projects.

BID co-ordinator Iain Sutherland said: “We have interesting speakers lined up including representatives from the successful Elgin and Largs BIDS together with the economic adviser to BIDs Scotland. We are very keen to see a strong turnout of Peterhead town centre businesses to see the findings and discuss the proposed projects.”

You can register for your free ticket online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/your-business-improvement-district- tickets-34350515316

Rediscover Peterhead will see businesses working together and investing collectively in local improvements to their trading environment over a five-year term.

With more than 30 such initiatives operating across Scotland, BIDs are not a substitute for central or local government services, but are an effective way in which additional funding can be raised.

Businesses can then decide how best to use that funding to strengthen the local business community.

Vice-chair John Pascoe added: “The Peterhead BID will work in partnership to continually improve the experience of the town centre. We all remember how successful the town once was – Rediscover Peterhead will aim to ensure that the centre of the Blue Toon fulfils its potential once more. We will work diligently to make this a pleasant place to work, to attract trade and tourism, and ensure it is a vibrant, safe, clean and lively place for everyone to enjoy.”