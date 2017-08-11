Bank installs ATM at Mintlaw

An ATM installed by Clydesdale Bank in Mintlaw is now operational.

During conversations with the local community, concerns were expressed about the availability of cash in the area which Clydesdale Bank was keen to address.

It has been able to identify a new site for an ATM in Mintlaw ensuring the community has access to free-to-use, 24-hour cash facility.

The new system will be located in The Square and can be used to conduct a number of transactions, including cash withdrawal, check a balance, request a mini statement and pin services.

Customers also have other banking options, including online, mobile banking and Post Office counters - which can be used for most day-to-day banking. The nearest branch is located at Broad Street in Peterhead.