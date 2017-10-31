Author Jake signs for fans

A Peterhead teenager is celebrating the success of his first book signing event.

Jake Buchan signed copies of his book, Through the Ages, at Scrogies last Tuesday.

Ray Keim, who lives in America, received the first copy of Jake's book

He said: “I didn’t think it would be popular but I wasn’t even in the door and there was people queueing.”

The teenager signed nearly 70 books on the day and saw one familiar face that was mentioned in the book as he explained: “My nursery teacher Nicola Sangster came along and I didn’t get a chance to see her before I left school.”

Jake’s mum Cindy added: “Nicola spoke to me at the signing and said that Jake had gotten her down to a tee.

“Jake is chuffed with the support he has received.”

The teen will be taking part in four upcoming signing events; the first will be at the Happy Plant in Mintlaw on Wednesday, November 1 (5-9pm), Peterhead Prison Museum’s Lego and Diecast model event on Saturday, November 4 (10am-4pm), Morrisons on Saturday, November 18 (10am-4.30pm), Peterhead’s Nationwide branch on Saturday, November 25 (9am-12pm) and the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre Christmas light switch on event on Thursday, November 30 (5-9pm).

His books will be on sale at the Buchanie office, Creative Styles, Something Special, Peterhead Motors, Coutts the Butcher, Buchanhaven Chemist, Clerkhill Pharmacy, John A. Smith & Sons, Nationwide, Curves, DFS, Ellon’s New Inn Hotel and Dimentions in Fraserburgh priced at £5 with funds going to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s neo-natal unit.