Auchnagatt School wants 60 years of memories

Auchnagatt School is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary and is looking for anyone who attended the school to give them their memories.

The school was built to replace the two schools of Savoch and Clochan it opened in August 1957 with an initial role of 75 pupils.

Various events are planned to celebrate the Anniversary. All three classes will be taking part in a local study of the school and surrounding area and the developments which have taken place over the last 60 years. They will also look at changes and developments in technology, fashions, transport, health and wellbeing and current events since the school opened.

The Parent Council is holding a Coffee Evening on Thursday, October 5, from 6pm to 8pm for pupils, parents and staff both past and present. Tickets are available from the School office or J & K Shoes in Ellon at £3 each.

The school is also preparing a cook book of favourite recipes and this will be on sale at the Coffee Evening

Staff members are now for anyone who has any memories, photos or memorabilia of the school and would be willing to let the school take a copy or borrow them.

If you can help please get in touch with the school office.