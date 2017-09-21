Asda helps Light Up Peterhead

Asda in Peterhead has managed to secure a grant of £1,000 from the Asda Foundation to help Light Up Peterhead - which is raising funds for the town’s Christmas lights display.

Light Up Peterhead Committee members Phyllis Mundie and Eddie Bunnett went up to the Longside Road store to collect the cheque from Suzie Duffus, ambience manager, and Keely Long, community champion.

Keely Long, Asda community champion, said: “We are thrilled to be able to give money back to the local community and projects which willl benefit the whole town.

“We still have grants available for sports groups and an elderly grant if anyone would like to get in touch,” she added.

A Light Up Peterhead quiz night will be held on Friday, October 27. It will be held at Peterhead Football Club’s Blue Toon Suite at 7pm. Entry is £10 per team of four and their will be cash prizes, raffles and sandwiches available on the night.

If you would like to enter a team, pleas call Phyllis on 07743 019520.