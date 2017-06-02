Asda funding for local groups

Asda Peterhead is encouraging local community groups to put themselves forward for its funding initiatives.

The store has three initiatives that offers local groups the chance to receive potential cash boosts.

The first fund available is its Local Impact Fund, which is available to support local community activity and initiatives and is funded by the Asda Foundation.

This particular fund focuses on four areas: Local (benefitting the wider community, bringing the community together), Elderly (tackling loneliness and isolation all year), Sporting activities (grassroot sporting groups - not individuals), and Christmas (bringing people together).

The store currently has £5,000 of grant funding available for local groups in the Peterhead area.

Visit www.asdafoundation.org to use the eligibilty checker and find more information about the types of causes it can fund.

The store also has its Green Token given scheme which gives support to local charities and groups by giving customers and colleagues the chance to nominate and vote for the causes they wish to give funding to by using green tokens given at the checkouts.

This quarterly scheme gives good causes a chance to win some money for extra support.

So far this year the Peterhead store has given £1,800 to local causes through the Green Token Giving scheme.

The top three chosen causes that are featured in the Green Token Giving scheme are guaranteed to receive money, with £500 given to the overall winner and £200 to the other two causes.

This scheme is available instore only so to nominate a charity ior good cause visit the Peterhead store and pick up a form on the community board by the checkouts.

Finally, the Peterhead store has a grant available for a significant community project.

If you can think of a project that benefits the wider community, is local to Peterhead, and will make a significant difference to the community then either visit www.asdafoundation.org, email Peterhead Community Champion, Keely Long at community_peterhead@asda.com or ask to speak to Keely in store.

Staff and customers at the Peterhead store raised a fantastic sum of £330.38 over the weekend May 26-28 for Tickled Pink, with staff members taking the opportunity to dress in pink while at work.