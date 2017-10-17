ASCO fundraising given £15,000 golfing boost

Staff, clients and suppliers of leading supply base operator ASCO have given the company’s 50th anniversary fundraising efforts a substantial boost.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it intended to raise £50,000 to celebrate its landmark 50th anniversary and efforts were given a £15,000 lift recently when a fundraising golf day took place at Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire.

In spite of wet weather, more than 50 clients, suppliers and colleagues enjoyed playing in teams of three, with clients sponsoring holes for the day and many generous donations adding to the total raised.

Since 2008, ASCO staff have raised over £100,000 for various charities which have been nominated by colleagues. Last year, the decision was taken to help raise awareness and donations for two charities, with The Brain Tumour Charity and the local Scottish SPCA chosen as beneficiaries.

The company’s dedicated volunteer Lifestyle Team held events throughout the year to help staff smash their initial £30,000 target and raise £35,688 for the two worthy causes.

To celebrate the company’s milestone half century, the campaign has stepped up another gear in 2017 with ASCO aiming even higher – three charities have been chosen to receive a share of funds raised during the year, namely SANDs Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity, The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Kayleigh's Wee Stars.

Commenting on the success of the golf day, ASCO Group Global Client Director Matt Thomas said: “This truly was a day of friendship, marking ASCO’s thanks and respect to our clients, suppliers and staff – all in the name of a good cause.

“I am very proud of everyone on ASCO’s Lifestyle Team who volunteer over and above their full-time jobs to make these great events happen.”