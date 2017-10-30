Artventure photo winners announced

A callout to local talent has provided visitors to Buchan House in Peterhead with some iconic images of the area which are now displayed in the reception area for all to appreciate.

The winning images in the first Artventure competition came from William Cruden - who came first with ‘Pier’, followed in joint second by Suzanne Lyon with ‘Coos’ and Ray Rucroft’s ‘Dusk’.

They images were voted for by the public through the competition.

The idea to showcase local talent was organised by community grou Artventure, with sponsorship from local business, William McNeil Photography and support from Aberdeenshire Council.

Buchan area manager, Chris White, said: “The inspiration for the competition was the local sea and landscape. I was delighted to see such a high standard of photos submitted by community members, so much so that I would like to see the competition become a regular feature.”

In total, 73 entries were received with a shortlist of 12 displayed through the Artventure website’s gallery page.

Artventure is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to work with the communities of Peterhead to suport and promote the town’s art and culture. In addition to the photography competition members of the group have worked on other projects throughout the year and are now planning to host their first AGM.

If you would like to find out more about Artventure or become a member of the group then please contact Steph Swales, Community Planning Officer at steph.swales@aberdeenshire.gov.uk