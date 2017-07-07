Artists’ Challenge date

Peterhead Informal Art Group will host this year’s Artists’ Challenge during the town’s Scottish Week.

The event, which is sponsored by Bill Mackie Engineering Ltd, Peterhead and Farmers Workshop Fraserburgh, will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at the town’s Rescue Hall on Prince Street.

The theme this year is ‘seascapes’. Children aged 12 and under will take part from 10am to 11am, with judging and prizegiving at 11.15am.

Adults and young people aged 13 years and over will take part from 1pm to 3.15pm, with judging and prizegiving at 3.30pm.

Materials will be provided for the children, but they can bring their own materials if they wish. They may also create a model rather than painting. Adults and young people should bring their own materials.

An art exhibition will be held from 1pm to 3.30pm and entry is free.