Area Initiatives Funding boost for groups

Two local groups have benefitted from a funding boost thanks to councillors on the Buchan Area Committee.

On Tuesday, September 26, the Buchan Area Committee agreed to award £4,550 to Mintlaw Public Hall towards the cost of repairing the hall roof and £500 to Longside Bowling Club towards the upgrade of electrics in the clubhouse.

During the Tuesday, October 31 meeting of the Buchan Area Committee, chairman councillor Norman Smith presented award certificates to representatives from the two groups.

The representatives were delighted to have been chosen by the Committee to receive this funding.

Pictured above is cllr Norman Smith with representatives from both the Mintlaw Public Hall and Longside Bowling Club.