Aquarium plan a step closer

A final push for funding is being made by Buchanhaven Harbour Committee to bring a sea-water aquarium to the town.

After successfully securing a £9,000 Your Voice, Your Choice award earlier this year, the committee is hoping to achieve its fundraising target in order to get the aquarium up and running by the end of the year.

The aquarium, which will measure 10 feet x three feet, will be housed in the new boat shed on High Street, and it is hoped the funding will be in place soon to start work on the ambitious project – the first of its kind in Peterhead.

“There’s really nothing like it here – the nearest is Macduff,” said committee chairman Arthur-James McKenzie.

“We are hoping to stock the aquarium with a range of sea-water species which are native to the area.

“As well as the aquarium, the boatshed will house a classroom area where schoolchildren can come down and learn about the sea and the species of fish.

“We were delighted to get £9,000 from Your Voice, Your Choice and we are hoping to secure the remainder of the funding soon to get the tank built and the filtration system running.

“The system we plan on using would mean a water change only once every six weeks. We would be pumping water into a bowser tank on a trailer then into the tank.

“If anyone would like to help us in our fundraising efforts then we would be delighted to hear from them.”

The harbour committee held its open day on Saturday when hundreds headed down to the pier to enjoy stalls, boat trips, barbecues and music.