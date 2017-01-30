April opening date for Crimond hub

The Crimond Medical Centre and Community Hub is to be officially opened later this year.

Trustees confirmed last week that the long-awaited facility will be opened on Friday, April 14, after which the tenants will start to move in.

It is envisaged the centre will be fully operational by September this year at which time Crimond Charitable Trust will host a public open Day.

Trustee, Conrad Ritchie, told The Buchanike: “We are keen to locate a tenant for the new gym facility.

“The 250 square-metre facility, complete with male and female toilets/changing area and office, will have its own access point and could be used 24/7.

“The gym itself will be kitted out with the latest range of workout equipment and weights.

“If anyone or someone they know is qualified in physical education or represents a local gym and would find this lease of interest, please get in touch with,” he said.

Those interested should email chantelle.proctor@score-group.com or give her a call on 01779 482022 as soon as possible.

Mr Ritchie added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to start a business within a bespoke facility that boasts a central location on a trunk road with high passing trade and within a wide catchment area.

“We are offering lease rates below the current commercial average, from a footfall point of view and in addition to the GP Medical Centre, there will be a pharmacy, Symposium Cafe, and CLAN Cancer Care Centre within the hub with room for additional tenants.”

The new building, which had originally been due to open in Spring 2014, is located on the western edge of the village.

It is a state-of-the-art facility, and has ample parking space with staff parking at the rear. Parking to the front is for the public and there are more than 50 spaces.

