Approval for Berryhill extension

Aberdeenshire Council planners have given the go-ahead for a Peterhead driving range shop to be transformed into a restaurant.

Approval has been granted to Duncan Reid, owner of Berryhill Driving Range for the golf shop to be converted into a 60-seater restaurant.

Mr Reid applied for the change of use in a bid to attract more customers to the range.

Submitting the plans on Mr Reid’s behalf, Longside surveyors KL Reid Associates said the proposal was to retain the golf driving range but reconfigure and extend the existing retail areas to accommodate a cafe or restaurant area with seating.

Robert Gray, head of Aberdeenshire Council’s planners, backed the proposals.

He said that the proposed development accords with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan and there were no material considerations which indicated that permission should be refused.

The scheme was granted full planning consent without the need for a councillor vote. Work on the site must begin within three years, or planning permission will lapse.

There are currently 26 parking spaces within the existing site which will be increased by a further ten.