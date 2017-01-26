Apply now for Mary Salmond Trust funding

The next meeting of the Mary Salmond Trust will be held on Thursday, February 9. The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday, February 6.

In the year to March 31, 2016 the Trustees met four times and approved 55 applications for funding support totalling £20,480 to 55 applicants.

A total of 47 grants were made to community organisations and eight grants to individuals.

Since the trust commenced in December 2007 the total awarded has been £121,461.76 being 303 grants, an average of £400.

The amount of each grant is limited to £500. Please read the guidelines carefully and give the trustees as much information as you can.

Young people, schools, Scouts, Guides, Boys Brigade and community groups assisting young people and the community throughout the Trust’s area have been assisted to achieve their goals.

Application forms and guidelines can be obtained by accessing them online at www.marysalmondtrust.com.

Further information and guidance can be obtained from Roddy McColl Chairman of the Trust at 11 Burns Road Aberdeen AB15 4NT Tel 01224 313473 email roddy@mccollassociates.com