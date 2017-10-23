Appeal to trace missing man

Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help trace an 87-year-old man who is missing from his home in Mintlaw.

Forbes Cassie, known as Bob, was last seen at his home at Brae Crescent at around 2am today (Monday, October 23).

He is thought to have left in his car, a blue MG ZR with registration SK04 EPT, early this morning.

Bob is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and has grey balding hair.

He suffers from dementia and may be confused. It is thought he may be wearing a navy coat and trousers.

Sergeant Andy Sawers said: "It is out of character for Bob to not be in touch with his family and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone with information that could assist police or who sees Bob's car is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 731 of today, 23 October."