Appeal for volunteers in Peterhead

CLAN Cancer Support is on the look-out for volunteers who can help make a lasting difference to the lives of individuals.

The charity has launched an appeal to find people to join its service in the Peterhead area, with volunteering roles including support volunteers, as well as event and fundraising support.

Support volunteers currently help a wide range of people affected by cancer, including those diagnosed with cancer, carers and other family members, and are crucial to CLAN’s service provision across the north-east, offering a listening ear or signposting to other services, and many things in-between.

CLAN Peterhead will host an open evening on Wednesday, March 15 between 4pm and 7pm for those interested in finding out more.

Lynda Wilde has volunteered for the charity for more than a year and after going through her own experience of cancer, knows the difference support can make.

The 70-year-old, who lives near Peterhead, said: “Having someone listen to me unconditionally and support me in the way I chose to handle things helped remind me that ‘Lynda’ was still in there.

“I had been an online member of a support group and decided that I was ready to get involved face to face, which is when I put my application into CLAN.

“I feel privileged that people trust me with their feelings and thoughts, and I continue to learn so much about how we all function individually. There is a great sense of camaraderie in CLAN, with shared values and aims all directed towards the needs of clients. It’s a really rewarding volunteering opportunity, and great to feel you’re making a difference.”

Volunteers work with CLAN in a variety of ways, from being a friendly face for clients to working alongside them to address support or wellbeing concerns. They also have an important role in helping signpost to other services, as well as assisting at a number of the charity’s fundraising events held in the region.

CLAN is also aiming to roll out support via GP practices in the area during 2017, which it has introduced in Elgin and more recently Aberdeen.

Angie Christie, CLAN’s North Aberdeenshire Area Coordinator, said: “Our volunteers are essential to the success of CLAN and are all given access to full training and ongoing development opportunities and receive regular support to assist them in their role within the organisation.

“The support of our volunteers is key to allowing us to continue to develop the services our clients need, in the heart of communities in north Aberdeenshire. We would love to hear from anyone who has some time to spare, or particular skills that could benefit CLAN’s work.

“Volunteering is a hugely rewarding role to take on and we are keen to hear from anyone who feels they have a contribution to make. It can bring something new into your life, and the benefits to CLAN are enormous.

“We have a wonderful and dedicated team of staff, but rely strongly on the dedication and kindness of our volunteers who make such a difference to us. I’d encourage anyone to get in touch or come along to either of our volunteer recruitment evenings.”