Another win for Malcolm

Peterhead Camera Club members gathered to hear the results of their latest internal competition, ‘Night Photography’ recently.

The judge for the evening was Ross Graham who travelled all the way from Inverness to give his comments and tips on members’ images.

Fire Spinning at Night by Malcolm Smith

The winner was Malcolm Smith with a total of 67 points; second was Andrew Simpson with a score of 64 and Kathleen Laird was third with 61 points.

Ross selected Andrew Simpson’s ‘Manhattan Mooring Poles’ as the top image of the night which was awarded the full 20 marks with Stewart Sievwright’s ‘Water and Light Mixed’ scoring 19 points and third equal were Malcolm Smith’s ‘Fire Spinning at Night’ and ‘Up There’ gaining 18 points.

Peterhead Camera Club meets on Tuesdays and Thurdays at 10 Farmers Lane, Peterhead at 7.30pm.

New members wishing to learn more about their digital cameras are most welcome to come along.

Water and Light Mixed by Stewart Sievwright

The Club has been established for over 25 years and the membership consists of both 35mm and digital enthusiasts, all of whom have a common interest in achieving good photographic results.

During the summer months, a series of outings are organised to provide members with a variety of photographic opportunities and experienced members of the club are always available to provide guidance, assistance and advice to less experienced members when required.

The club invites local professional photographers to share their knowledge and experience on a regular basis.

New members of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the club.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.