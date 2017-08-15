ANM Group saddles up for 200-mile charity cycle

The team at ANM Group, one of Scotland’s leading farming, food and finance businesses, will be saddling up for a 12 hour, 200-mile static cycle later this week, in aid of Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

Staff across all divisions will be getting on their bikes on August 18, to raise funds for the two chosen charities by cycling the distance between Caithness Livestock Centre and Thainstone.

Taking place at the group’s headquarters at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, the event is one of many celebrations organised throughout August to commemorate Caithness Livestock Centre’s 25th anniversary.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group’s chief executive, said: “It’s an exciting time for the group as we celebrate the anniversary of our livestock centre at Quoybrae, Caithness, which is an important part of our core division, Aberdeen & Northern Marts. We have a special show and sale planned for later in the month, as well as a charity dinner dance, but we were keen to organise an event that the whole team could get involved with.

“Our previous charitable efforts saw us raise an overwhelming £80,000 for CLAN Cancer Support and we’re lucky to have such a fantastic team committed to supporting charities chosen by members of staff. I’m looking forward to kicking off proceedings on Friday, alongside our Executive Director John Gregor, and would urge our supporters to give us all some much needed encouragement on the day!”

To sponsor the team, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/anmgroup