Andrew gets promotion

Peterhead-based residential surveyor Andrew Sykes has been promoted to partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Having joined the firm 28 years ago, Mr Sykes became an associate in 2006 and, following his latest promotion, now heads Shepherd’s Peterhead office where he is primarily involved in providing Home Reports for properties being marketed for sale.

Mr Sykes is one of nine new partners appointed by Shepherd partners across its commercial and residential surveying departments following its recent merger with Hardies Property & Construction Consultants to form a practice unrivalled in its delivery network of surveying and construction services.

Commenting on his promotion, he said: “I’m delighted to be recognised in this way at a time when Peterhead’s housing market faces challenges but continues to remain active across most sectors of the market, from first-time buyers to premium homes, and look forward to serving the needs of home buyers and sellers throughout Peterhead and beyond for many years ahead.”

Commenting on Mr Sykes’ promotion, George Brewster, senior partner at Shepherd, said: “Congratulations to Andrew whose well-deserved promotion has been made in recognition of the tremendous contribution he has made to the continuing growth of the partnership.”