And our Buchan Queen for 2017 is...

A fantastic night was had by all at this year’s glitzy Buchan Queen 2017 event held at the Waterside Inn, Peterhead, on Saturday.

Original 106’s Ritchie Grant (aka Graham Barron) was the host for the evening and kept the proceedings running smoothly as the eight contestants each took to the floor to make their case for the title.

The judging panel for this year comprised presents of the main sponsor of the night, Original 106 - Rick Cowie, Martin Smyth, Martin Ingram and station commercial director, Dave McCallan.

The guests danced the night away courtesy of Simply Events, and cheers echoed the hall as the winners were called up one by one.

Buchan Princesses for 2017 were announced as Karla Innes and Patricia Strachan.

Taking the title of this year’s Buchan Queen was Bonnie-Leigh Wilson, who received her crown and robes to the cheers of the audience.

Graham Barron of Peterhead Scottish Week told the Buchanie: “It really was a superb evening.

“There were a couple of hiccups in the run-up to the night with girls pulling out at the last minute and the numbers went up or down, but we eventually got our eight finalists.

“The judges had the most difficult job because, as always, every girl is a worth winner in her own right.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors, Original 106, our judging panel, Simply Events and Bob Stephen, our photographer on the night.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who came along to support the evening,” he added.

Peterhead Scottish Week Committee is busy putting the final touches to this year’s exciting programme of events.

There will be a few new additions to the gala week as well as the return of many old favourites.

Watch this space for the latest developments, as we count down to Peterhead Scottish Week 2017.