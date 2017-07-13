Anchor sculpture Lights the Way at Lido

An anchor sculpture at Peterhead’s Lido is certainly proving popular with visitors to the area.

The anchor is part of a special project celebrating 20 years of Friends of Anchor providing support to cancer and haematology patients throughout the North-east.

Their milestone anniversary project for the ‘Dream Big Campaign’ has seen the placement of 20 large anchor sculptures around Aberdeen City and Shire and as far afield as Moray, Orkney and Shetland, all of which fall within the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s ANCHOR Unit catchment area.

The Peterhead anchor sculpture is entitled ‘Light the Way’ and has been designed by artist Catherine Redgate.

Catherine graduated from Gray’s School of Art in 2011 and has experience working with mixed media incorporating images, words, papers, textures and marks in her work.

Her anchor highlights the light and dark sides to health and wellbeing, with one side of her design showing a lighthouse in the day and the opposite, a lighthouse in the dark, guiding a boat through the sea.

Catherine said: “Sometimes you just need to be rescued from the dar so that you can soar free in the light again.”

A second anchor entitled ‘Prionnsa Dinnsear (Ginger Price), by Lorna Jappy, has been installed at Fraserburgh harbour. Lorna’s motivation was her husband Chris who was diagnosed with a brain tumour five years ago.