Amelie wins 2017 Bonny Baby competition

The Scottish Week Bonny Baby competiton returned to the Palace Hotel on Wednesday.

Proud parents and family members entered their beloved youngsters in to the popular event in the hope that their little ones would be named the Bonniest Baby 2017.

Overall 2017 Bonny Baby competition winner Amelie Brown with her mum Shona and the Buchan Queen and Princesses

The youngsters were in their best outfits and were all very well behaved throught the afternoon, with the decision making proving to be extremely tough for the judges.

The judges took some time to agree on the winners, so much so that in the 12-15 month category three youngsters came in joint second place.

The Buchan Queen and her Princesses were on hand to present the winners with their prizes.

The results of the competiton are as follows:

The 6-9 months winners

3-6 months: 1 Amelie Brown, 2 Ashton Clark, 3 Derick Aguilar.

6-9 months: 1 Leah Martin, 2 Olivia Boyers, 2 Alice Robertson, 3 Harlen King.

9-12 months: 1 Kayla Rose Weir, 2 Tyler Scott, 3 Hartley Hopkins.

12-15 months: 1 Sophia McKay, 2 Jessica Rennie, 2 Jax Murray, 2 Ayden John Duffus, 3 Ayda Charlie Reid.

The 9-12 months winners

15-18 months: 1 Frankie Davidson, 2 Olivia Anne Watson, 3 Sofia Watson.

Twins +: 1 Hunter and Mara Mackay, 2 Kyle and Corey Brown, 2 Shameel and Kaamil Kid.

Prizes were also awarded for individual categories, the results for these are as follows:

Bonnie Smile: Isabella McDougall (6-9 months) and Hollie McKenzie Leel (15-18 months).

The 12-15 months winners

Bright Eyes: Joel Murray (3-6 months) and Ayden John Duffus (12-15 months).

Trendy Baby: Fraser Sim (3-6 months) and Theo Wright (12-15 months).

The overall winner of Scottish Week 2017 Bonniest Baby was Amelie Brown.

Speaking to the Buchanie at the event her mum, Shona, said: “I’m chuffed and just delighted.

“I wasn’t going to enter but her dad won the competition when he was little so we thought we would see how she got on.”

The 15-18 months winners