Allandale service users receive visit from youngsters

Service users at Allandale House in Peterhead have received a hamper of fine pieces and a special frame from youngsters at Hi! Class Nursery.

The children have been visiting the home over the last year, something that has brought delight to them and the service users.

The group’s last visit of the term took place on Monday, June 12.

Hi! Class manager, Caroline Meek, said: “When we are here we do crafts, play games and sing.

“The kids love it and they are always excited to come.”

Allandale manager, Sarah Wright added: “It is amazing how they interact with each other.”