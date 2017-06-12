Alexander picks up top accolade

A young North-east fisherman has been named Young Fisherman of the Year at the annual Fishing News Awards

Alexander West (23), of the Virtuous (FR 253), picked up the accolade at the award ceremony held in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Scottish fishermen secured victory in three of the four individual fishermen categories.

Peterhead-based Quiksling wrapped up Scotland’s haul, taking home a Technical Innovation award for improvements made to its rescue equipment.

The awards were presented by comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner.

He said: “As a Scotsman myself I am well aware of the brilliant fishing industry the nation has, producing beautiful seafood all year round.

“It comes as no surprise to see the region celebrated in the awards and I’m sure the future of fishing in the UK will continue to bear the fruits of the labour put in by these incredible men and women.”

David Linkie, editor of The Fishing News, said: “It’s no secret that Scotland is a thriving part of the world for fishing, contributing great quality produce and excellent fishermen.

“The seven

awards travelling back to Scottish companies in 2017, to match last year’s haul, just emphasises this.

“The future of Scottish fishingt is clearly in great hands, with boats like Resilient paving the way for an even brighter future.”

Thousands of votes were cast across ten cateogires by members of the public, with the Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution and the Young Fisherman of the Year categories being decided by a deciated panel.

For details of the awards and a full list of this year’s winners go to fishingnews/co.uk/awards